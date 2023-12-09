“Everything takes time” – Cristian Romero has a message for Tottenham fans amid disappointing results

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero has posted a passionate message for the fans after a string of disappointing results.

Spurs had a terrific start under new manager Ange Postecoglou, enjoying an undefeated streak of 10 games, claiming the top spot with 8 wins and 2 draws.

But the game against rivals Chelsea proved to be the turning point for them. Not only did they lose 4-1, the team also suffered substantial blows, losing key players James Maddison and Micky van de Ven to long-term injuries..

Romero’s red card in that match further compounded their challenges, suspending him for the next three games.

The injuries and suspensions forced Ange to field a depleted squad for the next three games which resulted in consecutive defeats against Wolves and Aston Villa. Although they secured an admirable draw at the Etihad, the team stumbled once more, losing to West Ham on Thursday.

They are now without a win in their last 5 games, losing 4 of them and have dropped down to 5th in the table.

And Romero who is part of the leadership group at Spurs has now posted a message for the fans.

He shared on X:

“correct, learn and continue. There is no doubt that a family with ambitions is finally being built. but everything takes time. Thank you for your support always fans, all together always.”

Spurs play Newcastle next on Sunday which is going to be yet another test for Ange Postecoglou. A defeat will see the Magpies climb above them in the table.