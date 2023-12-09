January switch beckons for £60m Tottenham man with 20 goals in 48 appearances

After a brilliant start to their 2023/24 Premier League season, Tottenham Hotspur have gone completely off the boil.

Whilst injuries to key players have played a massive part in the Lilywhites’ slide down the English top-flight, the passing isn’t as crisp, the movements are not as sharp and the shots not as accurate as previously.

Ange Postecoglou will see the January transfer window coming into view with interest, as it will give the Australian a chance to monitor the market for opportunities for both purchases and sales.

One player that appears likely Spurs will cash in on is Richarlison, according to Football Insider.

Signed for £60m from Everton according to Sky Sports, the Brazilian has an impressive 20 goals in 48 appearances for his national team (transfermarkt), but a paltry two in 13 games for the north Londoners (WhoScored).

This is an outstanding response from Ange Postecoglou on mental health and the issues Richarlison has been facing. pic.twitter.com/E3qW4iMqQK — Craig (@CraigCelt) September 15, 2023

Earlier in the season, the Tottenham manager spoke eloquently about the mental health struggles that his striker was enduring, and that has to have had some effect on his output in front of goal.

Richarlison has been given time to turn things around and was expected to continue with the club, however, as Football Insider note, the strength of any bid expected to come from the Saudi Pro League appears to have tempted the north Londoners to perform a u-turn.