Video: Boos ring around at Old Trafford as Bournemouth score their third- Senesi with a free header

Manchester United FC
Boos ring around Old Trafford as Bournemouth score again to make it 3-0. 

The goal came from another Marcus Tavernier assist. He takes an inswinging corner which finds Marcos Senesi who is left completely unmarked to score a free-header past Onana.

It has been a poor display from Manchester United, in particular at the back. This will be their 7th defeat in the league already in 16 games as pressure mounts on Erik ten Hag.

 

