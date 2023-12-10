Manchester United achieved an unwanted first in the Premier League yesterday with their 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth.

Although the Cherries went into yesterday’s game in fine form, this was a real embarrassment for Man Utd, who themselves had shown some signs of improvement recently, beating Chelsea 2-1 at home earlier this week, while Erik ten Hag picked up the manager of the month award and Harry Maguire was named player of the month.

Still, Bournemouth sent the Red Devils crashing back down to earth yesterday as they put three past Ten Hag’s side at Old Trafford, making it the first time this club suffered a defeat of this scale to a team starting the day in the bottom half of the table…

0-3 – This is the first time Manchester United have lost a Premier League game at Old Trafford by 3+ goals against a team starting the day in the bottom half of the table. Issues. pic.twitter.com/WtpaNxFxoc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 9, 2023

United will need to improve fast or Ten Hag’s position is surely going to become untenable, with the team also now facing a likely elimination from the Champions League as they face a tough test coming up against Bayern Munich.

Their league form also needs to improve, even if they’ve ground out a few results recently, with seven defeats on the board in the league already – worse than teams like Brighton and West Ham below them in the table.