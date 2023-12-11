West Ham United have reportedly made the decision to keep backing manager David Moyes despite the 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Fulham over the weekend.

The Hammers earned an impressive 2-1 win away to Tottenham in mid-week, but have been horribly inconsistent this season, putting in an awful display as Fulham battered them at Craven Cottage yesterday.

Still, according to The Athletic, it seems Moyes is safe with the West Ham board for the time being, even if there will inevitably be some speculation surrounding the Scottish tactician’s future soon.

Moyes won the Europa Conference League with West Ham last season, so that memorable victory might have earned him a bit more time, but things will certainly have to improve soon or it’s hard to imagine him lasting that much longer.