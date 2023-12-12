Manchester United legend labels Red Devils “scary” as he questions Erik ten Hag

Paul Scholes, discussing Manchester United’s challenging season, emphasised the responsibility of manager Erik ten Hag to ensure the players are committed to the team’s cause.

Scholes highlighted concerns about the team’s effort, describing it as “scary” before their Champions League match against Bayern Munich, which ended in a 1-0 defeat. United’s struggles include early exits from the Champions League and Carabao Cup, along with a significant point gap behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Scholes expressed his views on the team’s performance, questioning who bears responsibility for the challenging campaign.

“I think it’s very difficult to decide who is letting who down to be honest. These players have let two or three managers down now, a lot of these players have.

“I don’t think Ten Hag’s position was being questioned before that but not being able to get his players to work hard enough to face Newcastle was scary. It’s not enough at a club like this,” he said live on TNT Sports, via the Mirror.

Marcus Rashford, who has faced a goal-scoring drought this season with only two goals compared to last season’s 30, was unavailable for Tuesday’s match due to illness.

Manchester United suffered further setbacks as key players Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw both sustained injuries. Maguire, recently named the Premier League’s Player of the Month for November, left the game in the 40th minute with a groin injury, while Shaw, dealing with a hamstring issue, was substituted at half-time. The injuries added to the challenges faced by Manchester United in what has been a difficult season so far.

This season has been an utter disaster so far for Manchester United, the only hope left is securing investment for the January transfer window so they can improve the team ready for next season, whilst attempting a charge for the top four.