Advantage Liverpool as Man United lose two more defenders to injury

Sunday sees Liverpool host Man United in a repeat of the Premier League game last year that saw the Reds plunder seven goals past Erik ten Hag’s side.

Jurgen Klopp’s table-toppers will surely feel supremely confident heading into the clash against a Red Devils outfit that have been devoid of confidence for the most part of the 2023/24 season.

The visitors to Anfield were already going to be without their captain, Bruno Fernandes, after a yellow card in United’s match against Bournemouth match meant that he was suspended.

An illness to Marcus Rashford saw him ruled out of the Champions League game against Bayern Munich, so the England international may be a doubt, whilst two of his club and country colleagues, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, were forced to leave the Bayern game early after picking up injuries.

Maguire’s injury appeared to be particularly concerning. Quickly substituted by Jonny Evans, a groin injury is suspected, whereas Shaw at least continued until half-time before ten Hag made the decision to remove him.

If neither is available to play at the weekend, along with the other absentees that ten Hag has got to contend with, the Red Devils defence might have to be cobbled together for one of their biggest domestic matches of the season.