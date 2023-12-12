Dusan Vlahović has been linked with a move away from Juventus for months now.

According to journalist Fabio Santini (h/t TV Play), the Italian outfit are prepared to sell the 23-year-old Serbian striker in January. However, there are no offers on the table and it remains to be seen whether any club is willing to provide him with an exit route.

The Italian giants paid around €80 million for the striker but he has not been able to live up to the expectations. Although he has improved the season, the goalscoring numbers are still not at the desired level. He has five goals in 13 appearances in the league this season.

Juventus were hoping to sign a prolific goalscorer when they paid €80 million for the Serbian but the transfer has clearly not worked out for either party.

Apparently, Chelsea are keen on the striker and he could be signed for a fee of around €40 million (£34m). It will be interesting to see if the Blues decide to make an offer for him in January.

Santini said: “Juventus would sell Vlahovic immediately, even in January. He has been a huge investment that so far has not even half paid them back. The problem is that there are no offers so it becomes difficult to think about his sale. “He was bought for around €80m but Juventus have already put the idea out of their heads of getting that kind of money back. Until a while ago, I know of an interest from Chelsea with a €60m, but now I think Vlahovic can leave for half of what he was paid”.

Chelsea are in desperate need of a quality striker and the 23-year-old could be a useful option for them. He was regarded as a world-class talent during his time at Fiorentina and he could be a solid, long-term investment for Chelsea if he can regain his form and sharpness.

Mauricio Pochettino could be the ideal manager to get the best out of him and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.