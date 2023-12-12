Hot-headed Chelsea star with seven yellow cards escapes FA punishment for latest incident against Everton

Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson has escaped any FA punishment following his post-match confrontation with Everton’s players on Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men were beaten once again at Goodison Park as Sean Dyche’s side continued their excellent run of form with a 2-0 win. The result leaves the Blues in 12th position in the Premier League standings and things got a little too much for Jackson after the match.

It is still uncertain what caused the scuffle but following the full-time whistle, the Chelsea striker grabbed the throat of Everton’s Nathan Patterson and had to be pulled away from the scene by Pochettino and members of the West London club’s staff.

According to the Daily Mail, the FA looked into this incident and concluded that no further action needed to be taken.

Jackson’s hot head is something Pochettino needs to get control of before it affects his team further down the line.

The Senegal international has already received seven yellow cards this season and has served a one-match suspension for amassing five bookings in Chelsea’s first six Premier League games of the campaign.

This is not good for a striker and he is joint-top of the bookings table alongside West Ham duo Edson Alvarez and Emerson, who also have seven yellow cards but are defensive-minded players.

Jackson may have gotten away with his actions this time but next time around he might not get so lucky and for Pochettino, that could come before a big game where the Argentine coach needs him.