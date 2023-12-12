Leeds are part of a clutch of four teams at the top of the Championship that are just starting to pull away from the rest.

Leicester City and Ipswich Town are eight and seven points ahead of the Elland Road outfit at present, and Leeds remain three points above fourth-placed Southampton.

There’s then another six point gap to West Brom in fifth, so every point counts at this stage in the race for automatic promotion.

Each player will need to play his part and that could mean that summer signing, Djed Spence, might find himself out of the starting line up because of the form of Archie Gray.

That’s according to pundit, Ali Maxwell, who was speaking on the Not The Top 20 podcast.

“What pleases me the most [about Leeds] is that they’re starting a 17-year-old in every game and he looks absolutely unbelievable,” he said.

“Having started in a central-midfield role, and sort of eased out of that area of the pitch with Glen Kamara developing his partnership with Ethan Ampadu. Now, [Farke’s] shifted him to right-back.

“He’s not worried about Luke Ayling or Djed Spence. He wants 17-year-old Archie Gray to play there, because he is so good on the ball. Particularly these days when you’re a dominant team, it is your full-backs and centre-backs who have the majority of the touches of the ball in your team.”

The famous saying of if you’re good enough, you’re old enough certainly applies, even if some believe the history of the Gray family at the club might give young Archie an unfair advantage.

Frankly, Farke is in no position to mess about and take chances at this point, so Gray has to get in there on merit and nothing else.

If he can continue to produce the goods for the all whites, he could be a real asset for the club in their bid for promotion and, furthermore, could realise his Premier League ambitions at the club rather than having to be sold if Leeds weren’t to go straight back up.