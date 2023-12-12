Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on how many signings Man Utd need and another vital issue to address

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United legend Roy Keane may have suggested that as many as ten players need to be offloaded by the club, but Fabrizio Romano is not sure he agrees.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano suggested just one or two signings could take Erik ten Hag’s squad to the desired level, while they should also take a measured look at the players who could be offloaded.

As well as that, Romano stressed the need for Man Utd to work out what’s going on with their injuries, with so many fitness problems derailing their progress this season.

Transfers are important, but keeping the players they have fit is also surely going to be an important step, so Romano advised that the club look into this issue as it keeps on impacting them.

Discussing United’s transfers and fitness issues with CaughtOffside today, Romano said: “I’m aware there has been some strong criticism of this team after the defeat to Bournemouth, with former Man Utd captain Roy Keane even suggesting he’d get rid of as many as ten players from this current squad.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag takes a team training session the Carrington
More Stories / Latest News
Video: “Were we lucky” – Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp has dig at Chelsea following “strange” summer transfer window
Exclusive: Liverpool very attentive to German market, says transfer expert
Tottenham in advanced negotiations to sign 20-goal Chelsea target as part of €50m January deal

“I’m not sure I’d go that far! I think they should just decide internally which players they do not trust and try to get rid of them in clear way. Then I think this squad remains very good, very competitive, with perhaps just one or two more additions needed.”

He added: “I think it’s also important for them to discuss internally about what’s happening with injuries because there have been too many for them so far this season and that’s key factor.”

MUFC take on Bayern Munich in a crucial Champions League game at Old Trafford tonight.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Fabrizio Romano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.