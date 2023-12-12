Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on how many signings Man Utd need and another vital issue to address

Manchester United legend Roy Keane may have suggested that as many as ten players need to be offloaded by the club, but Fabrizio Romano is not sure he agrees.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano suggested just one or two signings could take Erik ten Hag’s squad to the desired level, while they should also take a measured look at the players who could be offloaded.

As well as that, Romano stressed the need for Man Utd to work out what’s going on with their injuries, with so many fitness problems derailing their progress this season.

Transfers are important, but keeping the players they have fit is also surely going to be an important step, so Romano advised that the club look into this issue as it keeps on impacting them.

Discussing United’s transfers and fitness issues with CaughtOffside today, Romano said: “I’m aware there has been some strong criticism of this team after the defeat to Bournemouth, with former Man Utd captain Roy Keane even suggesting he’d get rid of as many as ten players from this current squad.

“I’m not sure I’d go that far! I think they should just decide internally which players they do not trust and try to get rid of them in clear way. Then I think this squad remains very good, very competitive, with perhaps just one or two more additions needed.”

He added: “I think it’s also important for them to discuss internally about what’s happening with injuries because there have been too many for them so far this season and that’s key factor.”

MUFC take on Bayern Munich in a crucial Champions League game at Old Trafford tonight.