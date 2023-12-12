“Talks are advancing” for Man United star to finally complete transfer to new club

The future of Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek may finally be edging closer to being resolved, according to an update this morning from Fabrizio Romano on X.

Posting from his official account, Romano issued an exclusive update on Van de Beek’s situation, explaining that Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt are now leading the race for the Netherlands international, who has been out of the first-team picture at Man Utd for some time now.

See below for details from Romano, who says Van de Beek has also attracted interest as a loan target for La Liga side Girona, though it seems that Frankfurt is looking the more likely destination for the 26-year-old right now…

Van de Beek looked an exciting signing when he first moved to Old Trafford, having shone during his time at former club Ajax, but it just hasn’t worked out for him in the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see if Van de Beek can revive his career in the Bundesliga, and United fans will surely be relieved that this frustrating saga now appears closer to coming to an end.

