The future of Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek may finally be edging closer to being resolved, according to an update this morning from Fabrizio Romano on X.

Posting from his official account, Romano issued an exclusive update on Van de Beek’s situation, explaining that Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt are now leading the race for the Netherlands international, who has been out of the first-team picture at Man Utd for some time now.

See below for details from Romano, who says Van de Beek has also attracted interest as a loan target for La Liga side Girona, though it seems that Frankfurt is looking the more likely destination for the 26-year-old right now…

?? EXCLUSIVE: Eintracht Frankfurt lead the race to sign Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United. Talks are advancing. Understand Girona also asked for Donny on loan but offering different conditions at this stage. Time for decision soon — Donny will leave United. pic.twitter.com/iwipngLaD3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 12, 2023

Van de Beek looked an exciting signing when he first moved to Old Trafford, having shone during his time at former club Ajax, but it just hasn’t worked out for him in the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see if Van de Beek can revive his career in the Bundesliga, and United fans will surely be relieved that this frustrating saga now appears closer to coming to an end.