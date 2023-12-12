Tottenham in advanced negotiations to sign 20-goal Chelsea target as part of €50m January deal

Tottenham are said to be in advanced negotiations to sign one of Europe’s hottest strikers in January as part of a €50m deal.

The North London club have been keeping an eye on the market to add a goalscorer following the departure of Harry Kane over the summer and they may have found their man.

According to Todofichajes, Tottenham are in advanced negotiations with Feyenoord over a €50m deal to bring goalscoring machine Santiago Gimenez to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has been on fire this season as the Mexican star has scored 20 goals and assisted a further three across 19 matches, helping Feyenoord to second in the Dutch league.

The report says that Tottenham will beat Chelsea and Atletico Madrid to Gimenez, who were also very keen on the striker.

The Blues are also in the market to add a forward to their squad and their manager Mauricio Pochettino said over the weekend following their defeat to Everton that he needs more players.

However, this target seems to have escaped him and if the deal can be completed, it would be a brilliant addition to Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham squad