Video: Vertessen’s delightul finish levels it up for PSV against Arsenal

Arsenal FC
Posted by

With 50 minutes gone of their final Champions League group game against Arsenal, Yorbe Vertessen’s equaliser for PSV was no more than they deserved.

The Gunners had taken the lead through Eddie Nketiah in the first-half, despite the Dutch side dominating the opening 45.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal “will be a match for anybody” but Michael Owen has doubts over their Champions League chances
Video: N’Golo Kante’s pure half volley puts Al Ittihad 2-0 up in Club World Cup vs Auckland City
Video: Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals the Premier League club he had one training session at

A lively break shortly into the second half saw Vertessen come in from the wing before placing the ball beyond the reach of Aaron Ramsdale and seeing it go in off the post before nestling in the net.

Pictures from beIN SPORTS

More Stories Mikel Arteta Yorbe Vertessen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.