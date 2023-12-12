Video: Vertessen’s delightul finish levels it up for PSV against Arsenal

With 50 minutes gone of their final Champions League group game against Arsenal, Yorbe Vertessen’s equaliser for PSV was no more than they deserved.

The Gunners had taken the lead through Eddie Nketiah in the first-half, despite the Dutch side dominating the opening 45.

A lively break shortly into the second half saw Vertessen come in from the wing before placing the ball beyond the reach of Aaron Ramsdale and seeing it go in off the post before nestling in the net.

??| GOAL: PSV equalise against Arsenal PSV 1-1 Arsenal pic.twitter.com/rIvOzsCclo — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 12, 2023

GOAL!!! PSV have had their chances but its Eddie Nketiah who finishes confidently to open the scoring and net his first Champions League goal of the season!#beINUCL #AFC #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/vofrv6nDxG — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 12, 2023

Pictures from beIN SPORTS