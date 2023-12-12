Video: “Were we lucky” – Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp has dig at Chelsea following “strange” summer transfer window

Jurgen Klopp had a light-hearted dig at Chelsea while speaking at a test event for Liverpool’s new Anfield Road Stand on Monday night.

The German boss was part of a Q&A session where he addressed several things such as the start of the Reds’ current campaign.

Liverpool 2.0 is the name put on Klopp’s current group of players after undergoing a midfield revamp this summer, which has resulted in the Merseyside club sitting on top of the Premier League table.

However, two players Liverpool wanted, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, are not part of that squad having chosen to join Chelsea during the last transfer window.

Speaking about the Blues stealing the two players away from the Merseyside club, Klopp had a light-hearted dig at the London outfit as both players have made no impact at Stamford Bridge.

Klopp said at the test event: “The summer we had, we had a few strange things happen in the transfer market. But between us, I can say, my god were we lucky.

“We didn’t know it in that moment, didn’t feel like it in that moment.

“I am really happy that it worked out like that.”