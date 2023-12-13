Girona join race to sign Manchester United outcast

Girona lead in La Liga table after 16 matches and have some lofty transfer ambitions ahead of the January window.

The Spanish side, who appear to be this season’s surprise package, are reportedly targeting Donny van de Beek from Manchester United.

That’s according to a recent report from Todo Fichajes, who claims the out-of-favour midfielder could have his pick of at least two clubs next month — Girona and German side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Set to leave Old Trafford after three miserable years, van de Beek, 26, who was signed from Ajax for £40 million in 2020 by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has continually struggled for game time.

Starting in just 11 Premier League games since his arrival, the Dutch playmaker has failed to live up to expectations, and with the January window fast approaching, the next couple of weeks will almost certainly be the 26-year-old’s last in England.

And while Girona are keen to add the former Ajax star to their ranks, they know they face strong competition from Frankfurt, who are hoping Daley Blind’s presence can help convince United’s number 34 to make the switch to Germany.

Nevertheless, with game time top of the midfielder’s agenda, whichever club can guarantee him the most minutes is likely to be the saga’s winner.