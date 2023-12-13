Owen Hargreaves believes Liverpool star is superior to Declan Rice

Owen Hargreaves has praised Liverpool’s Mo Salah after yet another incredible start to a season in Merseyside.

The Egyptian winger is undoubtedly one of the greatest ever Liverpool attackers if not one of the greatest Premier League players.

Despite interest from the Saudi Pro League in the summer, Jurgen Klopp made sure that his star did not leave and for good reason.

The 31-year-old has already bagged 11 goals and 7 assists in the Premier League and is the main reason why they are currently sitting at the top of the table.

But despite his incredible start, there is still a debate about who has been the best player so far this season, with the name of Declan Rice frequently championed.

Speaking on the Premier League’s Kelly and Wrighty Show, Hargreaves argued the Egyptian’s case.

“You could argue that he is probably the Player of the Season, so far.” He said via HITC.

“Probably the best player in the Premier League, whether it’s Haaland or Declan Rice. But he is there.

“To be top of the league, 200 goals and 150 in the Premier League. Quite remarkable what he has been able to achieve”

He will be aiming to add to his already impressive goal tally this weekend when Liverpool welcome a stuttering Manchester United to Anfield.