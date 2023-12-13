Player Ten Hag didn’t want at Man United very interested in moving to Newcastle in January

Man United legend David de Gea would be very interested in joining Newcastle United on a short-term deal in January as the goalkeeper remains without a club.

That is according to The Express, who reports the 33-year-old is keen to return to the pitch and that the spot left open at Newcastle due to the recent injury of Nick Pope is something that interests the Spanish star.

The England keeper will be out of action for some time having undergone surgery on his shoulder and Eddie Howe has been using Martin Dubravka in his place.

De Gea left Man United at the end of last season when his contract expired as it was clear that Erik ten Hag didn’t want him as his number-one goalkeeper. The Dutch coach signed Andre Onana from Inter Milan and the Spaniard has yet to find a club since.

? David De Gea would be very interested in joining Newcastle United on a short-term deal in January. (Source: Daily Express) pic.twitter.com/gLYFeTzaxq — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) December 13, 2023

De Gea showed in recent seasons that he is in decline as mistakes started to creep into his performances more often. Ten Hag was right to search for an upgrade but the veteran shot-stopper could be very useful to Newcastle.

The Spaniard has a lot of experience, is overall a good goalkeeper and it is only short-term at very little cost. Depending on how long Pope is out of action, this would be a smart move for Howe to make.