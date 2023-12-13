Raphael Varane could link up with old Real Madrid friend at new club as Man United exit could happen in January

Raphael Varane could leave Man United as early as January having fallen out of favour with Erik ten Hag and the defender could reunite with one of his old Real Marid friends at his new club.

The Frenchman started in United’s huge Champions League clash with Bayern Munich on Tuesday night in the absence of Victor Lindelof but that has been a rare occurrence in recent weeks.

The World Cup winner has fallen out of favour with Ten Hag and has not been happy on the bench. The 30-year-old has a contract at Old Trafford until 2025 but could seek a move away from the Premier League giants in January.

According to Todofichajes, one club leading the way for his signature is Al-Nassr, who are ready to offer the centre-back a huge contract.

The report states that Varane would ideally like to stay in Europe if he is to move as the defender is still only 30 and can offer a lot to several clubs across the continent, but no one will be able to match the offer coming from Saudi Arabia.

A move to the Middle East and Al-Nassr would see the Frenchman link up with his old Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese star would be happy to see the centre-back given the success they had together in the Spanish capital.

It remains to be seen if Man United let Varane go as they will need to find a replacement in a tough window to do so, but Todofichajes states a €15m transfer fee would be enough to bring the defender to a new club in January.