Video: Kalvin Phillips seals City’s 3-2 win after holding off late comeback

Kalvin Phillips’ late penalty turned out to be the winning goal during Manchester City’s 3-2 win on Wednesday night.

Pep Guardiola’s side started the game comfortably, with academy star Micah Hamilton opening the scoring just before the end of the first half.

Oscar Bobb then doubled the lead in the second with a sensational goal.

But Belgrade didn’t give up and pulled back a goal in the 76th minute through Hwang In-beom with Kalvin Phillips then converting from the sport to make it 3-1.

There was a nervy end to the game after Aleksander Katai pulled another goal back in injury time but the treble winners saw the game out.