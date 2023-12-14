Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Liverpool’s plan for youngster whose transfer hasn’t worked out

Liverpool are not happy with how Fabio Carvalho’s loan at RB Leipzig has gone so far, and have opened talks about recalling him from the Bundesliga side.

The highly-rated young Portuguese attacking midfielder has not had the easiest time in the last year or so, having struggled to make an impact upon his arrival at Anfield before also failing to get much game time during his loan spell in Germany this season.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Fabrizio Romano has explained the latest on the Carvalho situation, saying nothing has been decided yet, but that it’s hard to imagine the 21-year-old would be coming back to Liverpool to become a part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad, with another loan move more likely for the youngster if he does end up returning from Leipzig.

Interestingly, however, it seems Leipzig are keen to keep Carvalho, even though they have plenty of other options in that area of the pitch, so this seems like a slightly unpredictable saga that will be worth keeping a close eye on in the weeks ahead.

“Liverpool have opened talks over bringing Fabio Carvalho back from his loan at RB Leipzig after a lack of playing time with the Bundesliga club,” Romano said.

“Unsurprisingly, Liverpool are not happy that Carvalho has barely played for Leipzig – they couldn’t find much room for him at Anfield last season so a loan move like this could have been highly beneficial for this talented young player, but it hasn’t worked out so far.

“As it happens, Leipzig have many players in that position, so that’s why it has proven difficult for Carvalho to start a lot of games. Still, Leipzig will fight to keep Fabio at the club, but Liverpool want him back because they are not happy.

“The next few games could be important to determine a final decision on the player, but in any case I’m not sure he’d stay with the Liverpool squad if he came back; it could be that they find a new loan move for him, but nothing has been decided yet.”