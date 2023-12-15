Journalist claims Kalvin Phillips has decided between Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham

With Pep Guardiola all but confirming that Kalvin Phillips will leave Manchester City in the upcoming transfer window, it’s up to the player to choose the best project for his future.

In the immediate future is the European Championship of course, so it’s imperative that Phillips is front and centre at his new club in order that he remains fully in Gareth Southgate’s thoughts when it comes to him picking his Three Lions squad for Germany.

A number of clubs were known to be interested in the 28-year-old’s services, and it appears that he has already made a decision as to where he wants to end up next.

“He’s got other options open to him. I think he’s very keen on the Newcastle idea,” journalist, Dean Jones, said to Give Me Sport.

“But if you have clubs like Tottenham potentially knocking on the door and West Ham, as well, then there are other places that perhaps will be better suited to him.”

With all three potential new employers flying high at the upper end of the Premier League table, a move to any one of them wouldn’t necessarily be a bad one.

Each plays in a different style and it may well just come down to the feeling that Phillips has that forces his choice.

If he thinks for too long, he could likely come up with any number of pros and cons as to why he should or shouldn’t move to either St. James’ Park, the London Stadium or White Hart Lane.

At least he’ll be back out on a football pitch again and that can only be a positive for the player and, potentially, his new club.