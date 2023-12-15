Video: Erik ten Hag not concerned with the noise surrounding his Man United job prospects

As rumours continue to swirl regarding Erik ten Hag’s position at Manchester United, the man himself isn’t paying any attention whatsoever to the noise.

After another awful week when the Red Devils were dumped out of Europe and beaten 3-0 at Old Trafford by Bournemouth, the Dutchman now takes his floundering side to Anfield, scene of a 7-0 drubbing last season.

He is without his captain, Bruno Fernandes, who is suspended, and both Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire are ruled out with injuries.

Another big loss could be fatal to ten Hag’s hopes of staying in the job, but as he told the gathered media at his pre-match press conference, his only interest is in making the team and individual players better.

"I'm focusing on making individuals better" Erik ten Hag says he is focusing on the team and not the pressure he faces as manager ? pic.twitter.com/2wBuRcw8ob — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 15, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports News