Video: Erik ten Hag not concerned with the noise surrounding his Man United job prospects

Manchester United FC
Posted by

As rumours continue to swirl regarding Erik ten Hag’s position at Manchester United, the man himself isn’t paying any attention whatsoever to the noise.

After another awful week when the Red Devils were dumped out of Europe and beaten 3-0 at Old Trafford by Bournemouth, the Dutchman now takes his floundering side to Anfield, scene of a 7-0 drubbing last season.

More Stories / Latest News
Collymore’s column: Premier League managers need wings clipped, Potter would be great Man United coach, Mourinho to Newcastle? and more
Arsenal and Tottenham scout 18-year-old prodigy during midweek UCL games
Jose Mourinho makes surprise claim regarding Leeds United transfer

He is without his captain, Bruno Fernandes, who is suspended, and both Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire are ruled out with injuries.

Another big loss could be fatal to ten Hag’s hopes of staying in the job, but as he told the gathered media at his pre-match press conference, his only interest is in making the team and individual players better.

Pictures from Sky Sports News

More Stories Erik ten Hag Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.