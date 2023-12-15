Video: Mikel Arteta doubles down when asked about his comments after Arsenal’s game at Newcastle

Arsenal FC
Posted by

It was perhaps inevitable that Mikel Arteta was going to be asked about comments after the Newcastle game again, after the Arsenal manager was cleared this week of any wrongdoing.

The Premier League had attempted to ensure that the Spaniard was hauled over the coals for his extremely passionate rant in the aftermath of the match, a match which the Gunners lost thanks to the incredibly contentious goal that Arteta was so incensed by.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Erik ten Hag not concerned with the noise surrounding his Man United job prospects
Collymore’s column: Premier League managers need wings clipped, Potter would be great Man United coach, Mourinho to Newcastle? and more
Arsenal and Tottenham scout 18-year-old prodigy during midweek UCL games

Asked in his pre-match press conference for the Brighton game whether he regretted any of his actions, he simply replied that he had defended his opinion.

He clearly didn’t feel that he had anything to apologies for.

Pictures from Sky Sports News

More Stories Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.