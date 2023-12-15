Video: Mikel Arteta doubles down when asked about his comments after Arsenal’s game at Newcastle

It was perhaps inevitable that Mikel Arteta was going to be asked about comments after the Newcastle game again, after the Arsenal manager was cleared this week of any wrongdoing.

The Premier League had attempted to ensure that the Spaniard was hauled over the coals for his extremely passionate rant in the aftermath of the match, a match which the Gunners lost thanks to the incredibly contentious goal that Arteta was so incensed by.

Asked in his pre-match press conference for the Brighton game whether he regretted any of his actions, he simply replied that he had defended his opinion.

He clearly didn’t feel that he had anything to apologies for.

"I defended my opinion" ? Mikel Arteta says he stands by his comments that lead the FA to charge him however he also stands by efforts to improve behaviour towards match officials ? pic.twitter.com/w39RyrhHqu — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 15, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports News