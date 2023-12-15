Video: Unai Emery reflects on a brilliant European campaign so far for Aston Villa

So far, so very good for Unai Emery at Aston Villa.

The Spaniard has been on an unprecedented winning run at Villa Park of late, which has not only taken his side into the Premier League’s top three, but also helped see them qualify as group winners in the Europa Conference League.

A win against Brentford this weekend, coupled with an Arsenal draw vs Brighton and a Liverpool loss against Man United would see Villa top the table.

It’s an unlikely series of events, but the Midlands-based outfit are right in amongst it at this stage thanks to their consistent form, something that Emery related to their European escapades in his pre-match press conference for the Brentford game.

Unai Emery has said he is pleased with his sides performance in Europe The manager added that Aston Villa are giving their opponents the respect they deserve ?? pic.twitter.com/P2IPMmzGFl — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 15, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports News