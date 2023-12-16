Experienced West Ham ace a target for Saudi Arabian clubs in January

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United attacker Michail Antonio has been linked with the move away from the club.

The 33-year-old has been in mediocre form and the Hammers need to bring in an upgrade.

According to reports, Saudi Arabian clubs are keen on the 33-year-old and West Ham will be hoping to get rid of him and bring in a younger striker with a higher potential.

The Hammers are in desperate need of a reliable finisher and signing a striker should be a top priority for them in January.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Transfer expert says top Premier League clubs are “informed” on Liverpool target
Chelsea eyeing up a move for 28-year-old French international defender
Tottenham make enquiry for versatile Brazilian ahead of January window

The likes of Danny Ings have been linked to the move away from the club and it is certainly time for the London club to part ways with Antonio as well.

The 33-year-old is unlikely to improve in the coming seasons and a move to Saudi Arabia would be ideal for the player. He would get to earn a lucrative contract and the lower intensity of the Saudi League would suit him at this stage of his career as well.

More Stories Michail Antonio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.