Experienced West Ham ace a target for Saudi Arabian clubs in January

West Ham United attacker Michail Antonio has been linked with the move away from the club.

The 33-year-old has been in mediocre form and the Hammers need to bring in an upgrade.

According to reports, Saudi Arabian clubs are keen on the 33-year-old and West Ham will be hoping to get rid of him and bring in a younger striker with a higher potential.

The Hammers are in desperate need of a reliable finisher and signing a striker should be a top priority for them in January.

? A bit of #WHUFC transfer news. ?? Pablo Fornals available in the January transfer window – taking option in contract preserves value and attempt to receive a fee. Previously had Saudi interest but return to Spain a possibility and likely his preferred destination. ?? West… — Toby Cudworth (@Toby_Cudworth) December 15, 2023

The likes of Danny Ings have been linked to the move away from the club and it is certainly time for the London club to part ways with Antonio as well.

The 33-year-old is unlikely to improve in the coming seasons and a move to Saudi Arabia would be ideal for the player. He would get to earn a lucrative contract and the lower intensity of the Saudi League would suit him at this stage of his career as well.