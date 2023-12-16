Eddie Howe facing backlash as PIF ‘angered’ by major transfer blunder

Despite being adored by fans, Newcastle United could part ways with Eddie Howe.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims there are “no guarantees” over the Englishman’s future.

Even though Howe guided the Magpies back to the Champions League with a top-four finish last season, this campaign has been one of disappointment.

The northeast giants were drawn into the ‘group of death’ alongside Borussia Dortmund, PSG and AC Milan. However, despite picking up some decent results, including a memorable 4-1 home victory against PSG, the Geordies were sent crashing out after finishing rock-bottom of their group on just five points.

And although they remain in the FA and Carabao Cup with the latter competition producing two impressive knockout victories over both Manchester clubs, concerns for Howe’s future are beginning to mount.

These latest reports claim Newcastle’s Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) owners are disappointed with the side’s early European exit and have been angered by Sandro Tonali’s recently uncovered gambling addiction which saw him handed a 10-month suspension just weeks after arriving at St. James’ Park from AC Milan.

Consequently, with Howe and assistant manager Jason Tindall facing potential backlash for the recruitment team’s failings, fans will be fearing their ruthless owners are already preparing for life without the 46-year-old.