Jack Grealish has broken the deadlock for Manchester City with a lovely finish past the Palace keeper.

It’s a lovely worked goal. Grealish touches it out to Dias, who has all the time in the world to pick out Foden on the edge of the box.

The young midfielder pulls off a lovely turn before sliding in a pass to Grealish, who scores with a lovely first-time finish.

The goal is checked for offside and after a lengthy VAR review, the goal is given.

Watch the goal below:

Footage by Foot Direct