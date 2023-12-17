Jamie Carragher furious with Liverpool man after unexplainable incident against Man United

Jamie Carragher was perplexed by Darwin Nunez’s decision during Liverpool’s match against Manchester United when he let a chance slip away instead of pressing for the ball.

In a moment where Andre Onana and three defenders were down, Nunez opted to let the ball roll out of play, calling for a penalty for a challenge on Luis Diaz. Carragher expressed bewilderment at Nunez’s choice, highlighting a missed opportunity for Liverpool in their pursuit of a goal against Man United at Anfield.

"WHAT HAS NUNEZ STOPPED FOR?" ? CHANCE FOR DIAZ!! pic.twitter.com/yGwBWuReKp — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 17, 2023

“What’s Nunez stopped for?” he yelled. “Just run across goal and put it into an empty net!”

Jurgen Klopp substituted Darwin Nunez with Curtis Jones shortly after the missed opportunity, but it had little impact as Liverpool failed to capitalise on their domination, resulting in a goalless draw against Manchester United at Anfield.

Despite their control of the game, Liverpool were unable to break the deadlock, and the match concluded with both teams unable to find the back of the net.

It was a very poor game in truth and no team really deserved the three points because they were both as bad as each other. Liverpool were expected to annihilate United at Anfield, so a goalless affair certainly does Man United no harm whatsoever.

The Reds are now a point behind league leaders Arsenal, and level on points with Aston Villa. Meanwhile, Man United are five points behind Spurs in fifth.