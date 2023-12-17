Gary Neville aims dig at Liverpool fans during the match against Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has taken a swipe at Liverpool fans, calling out the poor atmosphere at Anfield during the game against Manchester United.

Traditionally a fixture known for its electric energy, Neville expressed disappointment at the subdued atmosphere during the match.

During commentary on Sky Sports, Neville said (via Sport Bible):

“This is the worst atmosphere I’ve seen at Anfield. This is Liverpool versus Manchester United. It’s been so quiet and that’s since 5 minutes in.”

Anfield is known for creating one of the best atmospheres in the country and many managers have admitted that it can be overwhelming.

The likes of Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger and Mikel Arteta are just some who have in recent years spoken about how the fans at Anfield impact the results with their support.

However, Neville’s comments have ignited discussions on social media with many arguing that the Anfield atmosphere is a myth.