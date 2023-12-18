Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has discussed the latest on the future of FC Copenhagen wonderkid Roony Bardghji amid links with Chelsea and other top clubs.

The talented 18-year-old has really caught the eye in the Champions League this season, including scoring the winner in that memorable 4-3 win at home to Manchester United.

It’s clear Bardghji has a big future in the game, and Romano has told CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing column that Chelsea are one of a number of clubs interested in the young winger, with some initial contacts from a number of sides already taking place.

Chelsea have done well to sign some elite young talents under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, with big money invested for long-term acquisitions such as Enzo Fernandez, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Moises Caicedo, Nicolas Jackson, and more.

Bardghji looks like a similar calibre of player who would fit the profile that Chelsea have been looking for, but it seems clear they’re not alone in pursuing the Sweden Under-21 international.

“I mentioned Chelsea two weeks ago, but there are really many clubs getting in touch with the new agent of Roony Bardghji,” Romano said.

“There are no substantial updates yet, just normal contacts. I see him leaving in 2024, also because his current deal expires in 2025 so Copenhagen can’t risk anything.”

He added: “He’s a very exciting talent, I really rate him and look forward to seeing what he can achieve next in the game.”