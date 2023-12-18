Man Utd position themselves to sign 22-year-old defender, but he prefers Real Madrid

Manchester United are keen on signing the Benfica defender Goncalo Inacio.

A report from Spanish publication AS claims that Manchester United have positioned themselves to sign the 22-year-old central defender, but the player prefers a move to Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants are in need of defensive reinforcements, especially after the serious injury picked up by David Alaba. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for Inacio during the January window.

Real Madrid have been keeping tabs on the development of the 22-year-old Sporting CP defender, and they have watched him closely.

He has a €60 million release clause in his contract and any club hoping to sign him will have to pay up.

Manchester United are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements as well, especially with players like Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane linked with moves away from the club.

Inacio would be a quality long-term investment for the Premier League club and he could sort them out defensively. The 22-year-old is versatile enough to operate as a left-back as well and he could be an asset for the Red Devils.

The Portuguese defender has already established himself as a key player for club and country and there is no doubt that he is good enough to succeed in the Premier League as well.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can beat Real Madrid to his signature in the coming weeks.