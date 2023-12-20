England ace set for huge contract boost at Newcastle

A disappointing Carabao Cup defeat at Chelsea aside, Eddie Howe has to be pleased with how his Newcastle side are performing given just how badly they’ve been hit by injuries.

Just two minutes away from making the semi-final, another inexplicable error from Kieran Trippier saw the game go to a penalty shoot out which Chelsea won thanks to an incredible save from Djorde Petrovic.

One of the Newcastle players who acquitted himself well on the night was young Lewis Miley.

The 17-year-old has become a mainstay of Eddie Howe’s Magpies side of late, stepping into the gap left by Sandro Tonali’s ban.

An international for England’s U19 side his star is most definitely on the rise, and as The Telegraph (subscription required) report, the club are ready to offer him a new long-term deal as soon as he turns 18 years of age in May 2024.

It would represent another decent piece of business for Howe and the Saudi Public Investment Fund, given Miley’s age, projection and talent.

Young, English stars forming the bulk of the Newcastle squad, sprinkled with experienced players in certain positions appears to be the way to go for the club, albeit, Howe has now got to come good on PIF’s investment.

The plain fact is that the club still haven’t won a major piece of silverware and, notwithstanding injury concerns, that is ultimately what Howe will be judged by, more than a spectacular brand of entertaining football played by the likes of Miley and others.