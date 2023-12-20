“I trust this project” – Pochettino sends Chelsea fans positive message after big Newcastle win

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Tuesday night was a big one for Chelsea’s season as Mauricio Pochettino’s side dramatically defeated Newcastle United in their EFL Cup quarter-final clash. 

Mykhailo Mudryk scored a last-minute equaliser to tie the game at 1-1 before the Blues would go on to defeat Eddie Howe’s side on penalties and advance to the semi-finals.

Following the win, Pochettino sent a positive message to Chelsea fans by stating that he believes in the project and that his team are starting to create a bond together.

“We need to keep believing. I trust this project, the players too. That’s how we are going to create a great team here,” the Argentine coach said via Fabrizio Romano.

“Being together will increase the level. We are creating a very good bond together.”

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Liverpool summer signing “a level or two below” Chelsea star, admits LFC expert
Arsenal make final transfer decision on versatile 23-year-old defender
Arsenal could sell 24-year-old first-team ace for £50m in January

This season has been a disaster for Chelsea, especially given the amount of money the West London club have spent in the transfer market.

The Blues sit 10th in the Premier League table, 12 points off of the top four places after just 17 matches, and their performances have been very underwhelming.

However, Pochettino seems to have faith in the project and the Argentine coach will be looking to salvage the campaign by winning the EFL Cup over the coming months.

More Stories Mauricio Pochettino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.