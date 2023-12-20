Liverpool definitely have an admiration for Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie, according to Reds journalist Neil Jones in his Daily Briefing column.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for this week’s column, Jones explained that Hincapie is someone who looks like he perfectly fits the bill in terms of what the Reds are looking for in 2024, while it also seems likely that the talented young Ecuador international himself will be on the move.

Leverkusen may, however, not be keen to let a talent like Hincapie go in the middle of this season, especially with the team performing so well under Xabi Alonso, with plenty still to play for in what could be a memorable season for the club.

Liverpool may find it hard to bring in the centre-back they want in January, but Jones has suggested that Hincapie could be one to watch as he has admirers inside Anfield and ticks a lot of boxes in terms of what the Merseyside giants tend to prioritise in the market.

“There is no doubt that Liverpool need to be looking at a new centre-back, if not now then certainly in the summer, and there is definitely an admiration for Piero Hincapie of Bayer Leverkusen,” Jones said.

“At 21, and with the capability of playing both as a central defender and as a left-back, the Ecuador international is someone who is likely to make a move in 2024, though given the position Leverkusen find themselves in, both in the Bundesliga and the Europa League, I think we can safely rule out a January move.

“Jurgen Klopp hinted recently that Liverpool may find it hard to get the player they really want in January, but they are certainly looking. And a young, mobile, ball playing centre-back is high on their agenda. It may be even higher if another defensive injury arrives before January 1.”