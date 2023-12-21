£45m Arsenal star open to returning to old club as future uncertain under Mikel Arteta

The future of Thomas Partey at Arsenal is uncertain and there are several big clubs across Europe looking to add the midfielder to their squad. 

The Ghana star was allowed to leave the Emirates Stadium during the summer as Juventus and Saudi Arabian clubs chased the 30-year-old but no solid offer arrived for the player.

Juve remain interested in Partey and it is believed that the Arsenal star is open to a move.

According to Todofichajes, a second club have now arrived on the scene in the form of Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone is on the lookout for a new midfielder ahead of next month’s window and could return for his former player.

Partey open to leaving Arsenal
The Arsenal star spent eight years at the Madrid club having come through their academy and therefore, he is a player Simeone knows well.

The 30-year-old left in 2020 as part of a £45m deal and grew to become a key figure for Mikel Arteta last season.

However, this has changed with the arrival of Declan Rice, and with Partey spending most of the current campaign injured, it looks like the midfielder could be moved on soon.

 

