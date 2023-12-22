Exclusive: “Phenomenal” Harry Kane could create “perfect storm” for England says pundit

Harry Kane has started life in Germany in tremendous fashion with Bayern Munich as the England star begins to enjoy his Christmas break.

The Bundesliga giants head into the break in second place behind Bayer Leverkusen and Kane will be hoping to lift the title in 2024, along with the Champions League and EURO 2024.

The 30-year-old has had a major impact at the Allianz Arena, scoring 25 goals and assisting a further eight across the 22 matches he has played in all competitions.

Bayern fans are in love with their new number nine and pundit Stan Collymore believes that the England international’s presence in Germany could help the Three Lions at EURO 2024.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Collymore has stated that the winter break should benefit Kane in 2024 and that his time in Germany may be able to help England win EURO 2024 in his new home.

“Harry Kane will have a proper winter break this season and that gets me excited for what is to come when action resumes for the striker in the New Year. This should help England this summer at EURO 2024, I really hope it does,” the former Liverpool star said.

“To get a season’s worth of goals before the winter break is nothing short of amazing. He has settled into a new culture, which is not always the easiest, and people will be thinking ‘German football is not a million miles away from what we have got in England’ so Harry was always going to succeed there but it is never a given.

“Harry is playing in the stadiums that England will be competing in next summer, he can give an insight into some of the players playing in Germany should England come up against them and it could be the perfect storm for Gareth Southgate. The only concern I do have is injuries.”