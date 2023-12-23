44-year-old tipped to replace David Moyes at West Ham

Steve Cooper is being tipped to take over the reins at West Ham after being sacked earlier this week.

The Hammers easily dispatched a stuttering Manchester United team 2-0 at the London Stadium on Saturday as they move up to sixth in the Premier League table.

West Ham fans will be happy with the current state of the club as we approach Christmas day with their side also through to the next round of the Europa League.

But despite their recent success, David Moyes still remains under pressure and with his contract running out at the end of this season, still has yet to receive an extension.

Rumours about a potential replacement have been rampant, with journalist Alex Crook claiming that Cooper could be in contention for the West Ham job.

“As I say, Forest fans are mourning Steve Cooper.” He said via TBR Football.

“He will walk into another job, it wouldn’t surprise me if it was Crystal Palace, keep an eye on West Ham as well based on what we’ve been saying about David Moyes and his long-term job prospects,”