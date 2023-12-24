Paqueta’s sublime pass to Bowen not counted as official assist due to technicality

Lucas Paqueta’s brilliant pass to Jarrod Bowen was not registered as an official assist due to a technicality.

West Ham secured a comfortable 2-0 victory against Manchester United on Saturday, courtesy of two late goals.

Jarrod Bowen broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute after a sublime pass from Paqueta. The lobbed pass was perfectly executed for Bowen whose first touch was magical but his initial attempt was saved by Onana before he scored on the rebound.

Despite the brilliance of Paqueta’s pass, the Brazilian wasn’t officially credited with the assist due to Onana’s intervention breaking the play sequence between the pass and the goal.

However, he did get the assist for Mohamed Kudus’ goal just six minutes later.

A defensive lapse by Kobbie Mainoo allowed the ball to slip past his foot, swiftly seized upon by Paqueta. He quickly released the former Ajax man who raced towards goal before drilling in a shot past Onana to seal the win for United

 

