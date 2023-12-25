Newcastle talks on the agenda in January as Howe seeks answers

Eddie Howe is unlikely to be too impressed with Newcastle’s performance at Luton Town at the weekend, the Hatters earning a vital 1-0 win at Kenilworth Road.

The Magpies have once again gone off the boil a little with injuries seeming to take their toll on the first-team as they head into the new year.

Whilst a Champions League exit might be seen as a huge disappointment, in the short-term, not having extra European games to add to their schedule might actually be a blessing in disguise.

With the transfer window just around the corner, Chronicle Live note that there will be high level talks involving Dan Ashworth regarding transfer targets.

As long as the club stay within Financial Fair Play boundaries, the Saudi Public Investment Fund will continue to back the manager in order that the club can finish the season in the best possible way.

ESPN sources note that Man City’s Kalvin Phillips is one potential target, and with Euro 2024 ahead next summer, it’s a move that would make sense for the player as well as for both clubs.

Whether both Howe and sporting director, Dan Ashworth, feel there’s a need to buy players for other positions will likely depend on others leaving the club in the first month of the new year.