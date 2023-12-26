Video: Diogo Jota returns from injury to seal Liverpool win with an incredible finish from a tight angle

Diogo Jota came off the bench to score the goal that sealed the victory for Liverpool against Burnley. 

The Reds scored an early opener thanks to a goal from Darwin Nunez from outside the box.

They could have scored a few more in the first half but missed a few, hit the post and had a legitimate goal disallowed.

The second half was a frustrating one as well. Another controversial decision went against them when Elliott’s goal looked to have been wrongly disallowed for offside.

The momentum changed after the hour mark as Burnley pushed for a goal but Liverpool held on to their lead.

And in stoppage time, Diogo Jota who had just come on made an instant impact as he scored from the tightest of angles to seal the win for Liverpool.

The win takes them to the top of the table for now with Arsenal still to play.

