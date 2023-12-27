Arsenal reportedly lining up spectacular transfer for Bundesliga star

Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on stunning move for Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt.

The Athletic (via The Sun) reveals the Gunners’ interest in the Dutch talent, although any potential move is more likely to materialize in the upcoming summer transfer window rather than this January.

Manager Mikel Arteta’s vocal emphasis on bolstering the squad due to recent injuries has sparked Arsenal’s pursuit of defensive reinforcements.

While January seems improbable for securing De Ligt, Arsenal remains steadfast in their ambition to strike a deal during the summer market.

The Athletic reports that strengthening the defence remains the priority for the Gunners in January.

The 24-year-old has had an illustrious career already at a young age having played and impressed for Ajax leading to a move to Juventus and then Bayern Munich where he has made 54 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit in all competitions, scoring four goals and registering one assist in the process.

Arsenal currently have the joint best defense in the league alongside Liverpool which makes a January move for De Ligt a bit interesting. But he would be a fantastic signing for the club and the league.

The London club faced a downturn in the latter half of last season, which is perhaps why Arteta believes in the necessity to strengthen the squad during the winter window to prevent a repeat of last year’s struggles.