West Ham winger Said Benrahma has reportedly made a demand to the club’s owners ahead of the January transfer window.

Despite a subpar season and links to a potential move to the Saudi League, recent reports indicated that Benrahma wished to stay at the London Stadium and compete for his place in the team. But now that has changed.

Said Benrahma has seen limited playing time under Hammers boss David Moyes this season, registering zero goals and just one assist in 19 games – a surprisingly low output for an attacking player. The 28-year-old signed on loan from Brentford in October 2020 and later secured in a permanent deal for around £30 million and has since struggled to make a significant impact.

Despite occasional moments of brilliance in his Hammers career, it’s evident that Benrahma has struggled to make a substantial impact at the London Stadium. Recent reports from Fichajes.net suggest that the Algerian winger is now ‘demanding’ an exit from the club in January.

Benrahma has been quite a disappointment considering the excitement he created around himself at Brentford, but that’s now gone and he’s almost become the forgotten man at West Ham this season. If the Hammers can sell him and bring in a decent chunk of money in January, they could use this to help bolster their squad in other areas.