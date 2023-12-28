Arsenal urged to sell £40 million star to fund Ivan Toney deal

Former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell has urged the club to sell Emile Smith Rowe and use the money to sign Ivan Toney.

After coming so close last season, Mikel Arteta will be hoping that his squad can go one step further and lift the Premier League title this campaign.

Although he has built a more defensively sound team capable of controlling games home and away, many believe they are one piece away from having a genuine title-winning side.

Gabriel Jesus has undoubtedly helped transform this Arsenal side since making the move from Manchester City but he lacks a real goalscoring edge.

Many fans have called for the club to sign a striker capable of rivalling the league’s best in the goalscoring charts but that may be difficult to achieve in the January window.

Due to Financial Fair Play, Arteta may not be able to afford the quality needed but former player Campbell has urged the club to sell Smith Rowe to fund a move for Brentford’s Toney.

“You don’t want to see the Smith Rowes leave the club, a young player coming through the ranks, but if you are going for a title you have to be ruthless.” He said on talkSport via TBR Football.

“If you can move and shake a couple of players and then create an opportunity to get someone like [Ivan] Toney that’s what you have got to do.”