Chelsea legend believes teammates could start to second guess striker after recent performances

Former Chelsea player Mario Melchiot has claimed that some teammates may begin to doubt Nicolas Jackson after his poor showing in front of goal.

The Senegalese striker signed for the Blues for a reported £30 million in the summer as they looked to fix their goalscoring issue.

But despite some good signs in pre-season, Jackson has consistently failed to convert chances in the Premier League with many fans questioning his goalscoring prowess.

Although Noni Madueke scored a late penalty to save Chelsea’s blushes against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, Jackson had a fantastic opportunity to give his side the lead earlier in the game.

But after being played through one-on-one, the 22-year-old could only poke the ball wide of the post.

Former Chelsea player, Melchiot, has warned Jackson that he needs to improve this aspect of his game or his teammates may decide not to pass to him at all.

‘He [Jackson] needs to get himself to that level because people are going to start thinking, ‘should I give it to him or should I finish it myself?’.’ He said on ESPN via the Metro.

‘I don’t want him to be in that position because strikers never want to be in that position.’