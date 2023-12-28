David Moyes has responded to claims that he’s leaving West Ham United at the end of the season.

The Hammers are seventh in the Premier League and enjoying a successful season. Moyes has guided them to the knockout stages of the Europa League.

The Scottish manager has delivered West Ham’s first major trophy for 43 years only six months ago when they won the Conference League.

A journalist claimed this week that he was informed of Moyes’ decision to leave the London club at the end of the season.

He reported that Moyes has made up his mind to leave the Irons after getting no signal from the club chiefs of a new contract.

Now, the former Everton and Manchester United manager has responded to claims of his exit from the club.

The Sun has reported Moyes was asked about telling his friends that he is going to leave the club at the end of the season, to which the manager replied saying he has very few close mates.

Moyes said:

“I don’t have many friends, let me tell you, so I don’t know who that is. That would be the first thing I’d say.”

“My intention is to keep working. I want to keep moving the team on and I’m sure we will get around to talking very shortly.”

With everything going well for West Ham and the club shining on and off the pitch, it’s a surprise how Moyes has not been given a new contract by the owners.

Since joining the club in December 2019 under crisis, Moyes has done well to take them to new heights and made them a competitive force in the Premier League.