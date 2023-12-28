Moyes wants Forest versatile ace as first January signing

It seems like David Moyes is eyeing Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall to strengthen West Ham United’s defensive options.

Worrall’s season has faced challenges, including reported training ground issues and absence from matchday squads under previous management. Moyes sees potential in the Forest star for defensive reinforcement.

It’s good to hear that Joe Worrall returned to training under Nuno Espirito Santo and made a late substitute appearance for Nottingham Forest in their recent victory over Newcastle.

West Ham are reportedly eyeing Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall, aiming to strengthen their defensive options when the transfer window reopens next week, as per The Standard. The 26-year-old has become a target for the Hammers as they look to enhance their defensive lineup.

The club had expressed interest in Worrall some time ago when Nottingham Forest was still in the Championship. Despite the previous interest, the player remained loyal to the club he supported as a boy, ultimately contributing to Forest’s promotion to the Premier League.

Worrall performed well when he came on against Newcastle on Boxing Day, displaying composure and showing minimal signs of rustiness despite a lack of playing time this season.

It would be a decent signing for the Hammers, especially for his aerial prowess, which would add another target for James Ward-Prowse to aim for when taking set pieces.