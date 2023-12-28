Video: Brighton hit Spurs for four, but Spurs have a goal back

The man of the moment Joao Pedro has bagged his second penalty of the night, and his third goal contribution to go with it.

These two penalties have helped the Brazilian to register seven goals in his last nine matches in all competitions.

Joao Pedro with an ice-cold finish from the spot ? That's his 2nd penalty of the night and his 8th penalty goal this season ?? #PLonPrime #BHATOT pic.twitter.com/K9z9cmsj24 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 28, 2023

Pedro, who stepped up confidently the first time, did so once again but this time he placed the ball in the opposite corner of the net.

This is something of a statement win, even despite the Seagulls failing to keep a clean sheet because Alejo Veliz has scored his first Tottenham goal with less than 10 minutes to play.