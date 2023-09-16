Video: Joao Pedro fires a stunning third home for Brighton at Man United

Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester United FC
It really hasn’t been Man United’s day against Brighton and Hove Albion, with Joao Pedro firing home a stunning third for the Seagulls to take the game away from the hosts.

Erik ten Hag’s side had been second best for large parts of the game, as Danny Welbeck and Pascal Gross putting the visitors into a two-goal lead.

Things got even better when Joao Pedro opened his body up and gave Andre Onana in the United goal no chance at saving his goal bound effort.

