Video: Joao Pedro fires a stunning third home for Brighton at Man United

It really hasn’t been Man United’s day against Brighton and Hove Albion, with Joao Pedro firing home a stunning third for the Seagulls to take the game away from the hosts.

Erik ten Hag’s side had been second best for large parts of the game, as Danny Welbeck and Pascal Gross putting the visitors into a two-goal lead.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Peter Crouch takes epic tumble during crossbar challenge with Joe Cole ahead of Wolves v Liverpool game Video: Man United defence all at sea again as Pascal Gross doubles Brighton’s lead Video: Huge Emi Martinez mistake allows Odsonne Edouard to fire Crystal Palace ahead at Villa Park

Things got even better when Joao Pedro opened his body up and gave Andre Onana in the United goal no chance at saving his goal bound effort.

Ansu Fati makes the run creates space for Joao Pedro. What a goal! pic.twitter.com/ePkcO5EOwM — The FTBL Index ? ? (@TheFootballInd) September 16, 2023

Pictures from Viaplay and fuboTV