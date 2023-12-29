Chelsea are keen on signing the Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi.

According to journalist Toni Juanmarti (h/t Fichajes), Chelsea are keeping tabs on the 16-year-old central defender but Barcelona have no plans to sign on his departure any time soon.

The report states that Barcelona are hoping to agree on a new contract with the talented defender and it remains to be seen whether the 16-year-old is ready to commit his long-term future to the club.

Cubarsi has a contract with Barcelona until the summer of 2026 and Chelsea will find it difficult to convince the Spanish to sell their prized prospect any time soon. The two parties are now in talks regarding a renewal.

Meanwhile, the Blues are looking to put together a formidable squad for the future and it is no surprise that they are looking to sign a talented young player like Cubarsi. Their new owners have shown a willingness to invest in young talents. The Blues already have a tremendous pool of young talent at the club and Cubarsi would be another long-term investment.

? @tjuanmarti vía @sport ? El Barça ya ha activado conversaciones para tratar la renovación de Pau Cubarsí ? El Chelsea no le pierde de vista. — Carpetas Blaugranas (CB) (@carpetasFCB) December 28, 2023

Although the 16-year-old is not ready to make an impact on the Chelsea first team yet, he could be a superb option to have for the long term. Mauricio Pochettino could help the player develop into a first-team star for Chelsea in the coming seasons.

The Argentine has done well to nurture talented young players throughout his managerial career and he could play a key role in the development of the Barcelona defender as well.